Christian tsugi sa ‘Born Beautiful’, Martin bagong Barbs

ETSAPUWERA na si Christian Bables sa digital series na Born Beautiful, ang spin off ng award-winning and blockbuster film na “Die Beautiful” na pinagbidahan ni Paolo Ballesteros.
Pinapelan ng baguhang aktor ang character ni Barbs, best friend ni Trishia (Paolo), kung saan palung-palo sa manonood ang performance niya.
Sa pelikulang “Die Beautiful” umangat ang pangalan ni Christian kung saan nanalo siya ng Best Supporting Actor sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival at sa nakaraang Gawad Urian. Mula noon, nagsunud-sunod na ang break niya sa movies, kabilang na riyan ang “Recipe For Love” ng Regal.
Si Martin del Rosario na ang papalit kay Christian para sa expanded role ni Barbs.
Ayon kay direk Jun Lana, “Christian Bables expressed to us that he is no longer available to do Born Beautiful, that allowed me and the creative team to rethink the character of Barbs and what the character can do.
“We thought of Martin because we recently worked with him when we produced Prime Cruz’s ‘Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B’ and we know he can bring in a new dimension to the character now that the entire series revolve around Barbs.”
‘Yun nga lang, hindi sa big screen mapapanood ang “Born Beautiful” kundi sa digital platform ng Cignal Entertainment simula sa early 2018.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94