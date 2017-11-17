Christian tsugi sa ‘Born Beautiful’, Martin bagong Barbs

ETSAPUWERA na si Christian Bables sa digital series na Born Beautiful, ang spin off ng award-winning and blockbuster film na “Die Beautiful” na pinagbidahan ni Paolo Ballesteros.

Pinapelan ng baguhang aktor ang character ni Barbs, best friend ni Trishia (Paolo), kung saan palung-palo sa manonood ang performance niya.

Sa pelikulang “Die Beautiful” umangat ang pangalan ni Christian kung saan nanalo siya ng Best Supporting Actor sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival at sa nakaraang Gawad Urian. Mula noon, nagsunud-sunod na ang break niya sa movies, kabilang na riyan ang “Recipe For Love” ng Regal.

Si Martin del Rosario na ang papalit kay Christian para sa expanded role ni Barbs.

Ayon kay direk Jun Lana, “Christian Bables expressed to us that he is no longer available to do Born Beautiful, that allowed me and the creative team to rethink the character of Barbs and what the character can do.

“We thought of Martin because we recently worked with him when we produced Prime Cruz’s ‘Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B’ and we know he can bring in a new dimension to the character now that the entire series revolve around Barbs.”

‘Yun nga lang, hindi sa big screen mapapanood ang “Born Beautiful” kundi sa digital platform ng Cignal Entertainment simula sa early 2018.