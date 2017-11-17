EB Bae muntik mag-suicide dahil sa photo scandal By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NAGBALAK na rin palang magpakamatay ang That’s My Bae grand winner na si Kenneth Medrano matapos kumalat noon sa internet ang kanyang hubo’t hubad na litrato. Kasabay nito, inamin ng binata na siya nga ang nasa nude photo na in-upload sa social media ilang araw after niyang manalo sa That’s My Bae contest ng Eat Bulaga. Sey ni Kenneth, gusto na niyang tumalon noon mula sa tinitirhan niyang condo dahil sa kahihiyan. Matagal na raw kuha ang nasabing photo, noong nasa Cebu pa siya. “Naging trauma po yun sa akin. Umabot na ako sa point na gusto ko nang magpakamatay kasi ako lang mag-isa dito sa Manila,” aniya. Abot-langit daw ang pasasalamat niya sa Eat Bulaga dahil hindi siya tinanggal sa programa dahil sa nasabing photo scandal. Sa katunayan, kasama pa siya ngayon sa pelikulang “Trip Ubusan: The Lolas vs Zombies” ng APT Entertainment at M-Zet Films. Marami raw siyang natutunan habang ginagawa nila ang nasabing pelikula, lalo na sa mga bidang sina Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo at Paolo Ballesteros. Showing na ang “Trip Ubusan: The Lolas vs Zombies” sa darating na Nov. 22 nationwide, sa direksyon ni Mark Reyes.

