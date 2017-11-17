Rocco nagpapatayo na ng dream house, asawa na lang ang kulang By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TALAGANG pinaghahandaan na ni Rocco Nacino ang kanyang future, kabilang na nga riyan ang pagbuo ng sarili niyang pamilya. Bukod sa afternoon serye niyang Haplos sa GMA opposite Sanya Lopez at sa ilang restaurant business, busy rin ngayon ang Kapuso hunk actor sa pagppatayo ng kanyang dream house. Sa isang interview kamakailan ay naikuwento ni Rocco na kaibigan daw ng nanay niya ang architect ng kanyang ipinatatayong bahay at very impressive raw ang portfolio nito. Modern at may pagka-rustic ang tema ng mansyon ni Rocco at magiging maaliwalas din ito dahil halos glass house ang design ng kabuuan nito. Tantiya ng binata, mga one to two years pa bago matapos ang construction ng kanyang dream house pero ngayon pa lang ay super excited na siyang makita ang fruits of his labor. Kapag nagawa na ang kanyang bahay, isa na lang ang kulang sa buhay ni Rocco – ang kanyang future wife! Ang tanong, si Sanya na nga kaya ang kanyang “forever”? Yan ang aabangan natin. Pero sa ngayon, patuloy lang kayong tumutok sa Afternoon Prime fantasy-drama series ng dalawa sa GMA, ang Haplos kasama pa rin sina Thea Tolentino, Pancho Magno, Celia Rodriguez, Francine Prieto at marami pang iba.

