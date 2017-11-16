SAP Bong Go nasorpresa sa bansag na “selfie king”

INAMIN ni Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go na hindi niya inakala na matatagurian siyang “selfie king” matapos namang ang pagse-selfie sa lider ng iba’t ibang bansa na dumalo sa katatapos na 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) summit na isinagawa sa Pilipinas.

“I was pleasantly surprised and flattered when I was informed that my selfies with world leaders during the ASEAN summit caught FB’s attention,” sabi ni Go.

Hindi pinaglapas ni Go ang mag-paselfie kina United States President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at iba pang pinuno ng mga bansa.

I didn’t expect my taking selfies with them would create such a reaction. I am just an ordinary employee of the government. I took selfies with world leaders because I admire them and only as remembrance of that once in a lifetime opportunity,” paliwanag ni Go.

Matapos mag-trending ang taguring “selfie king”, kumalat sa social media ang app kung saan maaari nang makipag-selfie ang kahit sino kay Go.

Si Go ang nagsisilbing close in aide ni Pangulong Duterte simula pa ng kampanya noong eleksiyon.