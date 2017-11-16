Roque tumangging magkomento sa ‘fake news’ na ipinost ni Mocha Uson vs Trudeau

IPINAUUBAYA ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque kay Communications Secretary Martin Andanar ang kaukulang aksyon laban kay Communications Assistant Secretary for social media matapos ang kanyang ipinost sa kanyang blog na nagsasabing walang balak si Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau na bawiin ang basurang itinambak sa Pilipinas.

Sa isang press briefing, iginiit ni Roque na hindi sakop si Uson ng kanyang mandato.

“I would rather leave comments on that to Secretary Martin Andanar whose office has jurisdiction over Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson,” giit ni Roque.

Sa kanyang press conference, tiniyak ni Trudeau na gumagawa na ng hakbang para tuluyang maibalik sa Canada ang mga basurang ilegal na itinapon sa Pilipinas taliwas sa i-pinost ni Uson na imposible umanong maibalik ang basura sa kanilang bansa.

Idinagdag ni Roque na bagamat posibleng makaapekto ang “fake news” na ipinapakalat ni Uson sa kanyang trabaho bilang opisyal na tagapasalita ni Pangulong Duterte, hindi naman niya sakop ang kontrobersiyal na opisyal.

“Unfortunately I have no jurisdiction over the PCOO. I am a completely separate department. And I trust that PCOO will address this matter if at all,” dagdag ni Roque.

Hindi ito ang unang pagkakataon na nagpakalat si Uson ng maling balita.

“I think it is better left to the PCOO to address. I will not take on additional job than is necessary for my office,” giit ni Roque.

Kilalang tumulong si Uson sa kampanya ni Duterte bago naitalaga sa gobyerno.

Siya ang lider ng girl group na Mocha Girls.