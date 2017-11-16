Maria Isabel Lopez: Hindi ako terorista, wag lang ako ang puntiryahin INQUIRER.net

“Don’t single me out. I am not [an] ISIS [member] or a terrorist.” Ito ang pahayag ng aktres na si Maria Isabel Lopez nang sumipot sa Land Transportation Office (LTO) para ipaliwanag kung bakit hindi dapat tanggalan ng lisensiya matapos namang dumaan sa Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) lane. “Hindi ako ISIS o terrorist na nakapasok doon kaya sana ‘wag ako ma-single out kasi hindi lang naman ako mag-isang pumasok doon,” dagdag ni Lopez. ￼Idinagdag ni Lopez na hiniling niya sa LTO na patawan siya ng parusa na nararapat sa kanyang ginawa. Nauna nang sinabi ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) na maaaring ikonsidera na isang “security breach” ang ginawa ni Lopez dahil nilabag nito ang polisiya kaugnay ng paggamit ng Asean lane. “If there’s an intention to breach the security, I wouldn’t have talked to an MMDA officer,” giit ni Lopez. Nagbiro pa si Lopez na bigyan siya ng diskwento bilang senior citizen sakaling patawan ng multa. “Sana naman kung ano man ‘yung papataw sakin na penalty, bigyan naman ako ng senior citizen discount na 20 percent,” ayon pa kay Lopez. Muling nag-sorry si Lopez sa kanyang ginawa. “Once again, I’m apologizing to the people I have inconvenienced, the public, those people who missed their flights. It was a lapse of judgment on my part. ‘Yung pag-post ko naman sa (My posting on) social media, it’s just like the child in me,” sabi pa ni Lopez. Sinabi ni LTO Law Enforcement Service Director Francis Almora na binigyan si Lopez ng hanggang ngayong hapon para magsumite ng pormal na position paper. Ani Almora nakatakdang magpalabas ng desisyon ang LTO sa loob ng limang araw.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.