Bagon ng MRT kumalas

Kumalas ang isang bagon ng tren ng MRT habang nasa gitna ng biyahe sa Makati City. Kumalas ang isang bagon ng tren ng MRT habang nasa gitna ng biyahe sa Makati City. Pinababa naman ang mahigit sa 100 pasahero ng naiwang bagon at naglakad pabalik sa istasyon. Ayon sa mga pasahero, binabagtas ng tren ang pagitan ng Ayala at Buendia station ng biglang kumalas ang huling bagon ng tren habang nagtuloy ang dalawang unang bagon nito. Dahil dito ay kinansela ang operasyon ng MRT mula Shaw Boulevard hanggang sa Taft Avenue station kaya napilitang bumaba ng istasyon ang mga pasahero at naghanap ng ibang masasakyan. Tuloy naman ang biyahe mula North Avenue hanggang Shaw Boulevard station alas-9:03 ng umaga. Nagbalik naman sa normal ang operasyon ng MRT alas-9:30 ng umaga. Bago ito, nagkaroon ng technical problem ang isang tren sa Quezon Avenue station alas-8:57 ng umaga kaya pinababa ang mga pasahero roon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.