Tumbok Karera Tips, November 16, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1: PATOK – (3) Geologist; TUMBOK – (6) Royal Jewels / Neversaugoodbye; LONGSHOT – (1) Star Of Jona

Race 2: PATOK – (4) Leave My Mark / Prince Kuntil; TUMBOK – (6) Keyesspee; LONGSHOT – (8) Spectacular Rdige

Race 3: PATOK – (1) Show Off; TUMBOK – (3) Rockaway; LONGSHOT – (6) Big Nevada

Race 4: PATOK – (3) Jenz Slasher; TUMBOK – (12) Oakhill Princess; LONGSHOT – (7) Jazz Goldheart

Race 5: PATOK – (2) Magic Wallet / Radian Talisman; TUMBOK – (1) King’s Reward; LONGSHOT – (8) Beach Surfer

Race 6: PATOK – (1) Dinalupihan; TUMBOK – (5) White Chocolate; LONGSHOT – (3) Spectacular Flash

Race 7: PATOK – (4) Belt And Braces; TUMBOK – (1) Jazz Asia / Spectrum; LONGSHOT – (6) Ace Of Diamond

