Heart tinawag na baog ng bastos na basher, hinding-hindi na raw magkakaanak kay Chiz

ONE basher, @kaynegh, lambasted Heart Evangelista and said, “@iamhearte baog baog baog baog baog baog baog baog baog.”

Another one naman (@manyaksiheart) posted, “Khit kailan di ka na mgkakaanak.”

This had Heart reacting, “This account is a classic example of the many accounts created to basically hurt me and my family. Its been happening for almost 6 years now after an incident where I was locked in a room and told that ‘this’ would happen to me if I told anyone anything.

“I have remained quiet because I know the truth and believe God will deal with the rest… because the battle isn’t mine to fight but His,” came Heart’s reply.

Halata naman kung sino ang nag-lock kay Heart sa kuwarto six years ago. Hindi na kailangang i-memorize ‘yan. At lalong halatang fan ng babaeng nag-lock kay Heart ang basher na walang pinag-aralan.

But Heart, class that she is, asked her fans not to mind the basher.

“So I ask one more time to pls ignore, pls don’t fight back, pls don’t be like them. Because at the end of the day as my ‘fans’ you should carry my heart. It is hard but if I can do it and take it in for almost 6 years… you can too. God has been good to me so let it be. thank you,” she said.

Naku, huwag n’yong hintayin na si Sen. Chiz Escudero pa ang umaksyon laban sa mga bashers na ito dahil tiyak may kalalagyan kayo!

q q q

Insecurity reared its very ugly head when a blogger slammed BBC Southeast Asian correspondent Jonathan Head for giving a platform on a “minor blogger” when she’s way, way higher than her in terms of social media following.

The blogger claimed that Pinoy Ako Blog’s Jover Laurio is just a “minor blogger” compared to her. The confrontation has since gone viral and had left a bad taste in the mouth for the blogger’s UNCOUTH behaviour.

It’s just palpably baffling and to us, downright idiotic, why the blogger who claims she’s got higher social media following than Pinoy Ako blogger, still feels insecure.

If, as you claim ay “minor blogger” lang si Jover Laurio, bakit binigyan siya ng napakalaking exposure ng BBC? Why not you? Any which way we look at it, she’s consumed by her INGGIT kay Jover.

While she may be telling the truth that she has a wider social media following, it was obvious that it’s not what BBC was after. It’s not the quantity the network giant is looking for but quality.

Since you seem to have an insatiable desire to be interviewed by media giants, why not volunteer yourself and let’s see if anyone will accommodate you.

Jover Laurio, a low-key blogger, was way, way higher than you. Why? It’s because she’s been featured in BBC and you’re not. It is something which you have been dreaming of and something which Jover has accomplished with no sweat. See the difference?

The ata-na-atat-na-mainterview-ng-BBC blogger conveniently forgot that her Goliath DEMEANOR is no match to Jover Laurio’s David MIEN!!! The blogger’s BRUISED ego of intergalactic proportion should be parked somewhere else but earth!!!