Mel Tiangco sa mga basher: I don’t care! By Jun Nardo Bandera

SPEAKING of Magpakailanman, pasabog na episodes ang handog nila ngayong buwan ng kanilang anibersaryo. Ngayong Sabado, Nov. 18 at sa Nov. 25, ang real life stories nina Azramie “Ramram” Cabugatan at Marawi suicide squad soldier Private First Class Jomilee Pavia ang inyong mapapanood. Bida sina Yasmien Kurdi at Sharmaine Arnaiz sa episode na “Isang Bata, Dalawang Ina.” Kuwento ito ng isang batang inilayo sa kanyang biological mother at nakabalik makalipas ang pitong taon. Bida naman si Alden sa “Kuwentong Marawi sa Mata ng Isang Sundalo.” Sa anniversary presscon ng MPK, natanong ang host nitong si Mel Tiangco kung may balak ba siyang ipalabas sa programa ang kanyang sariling life story. “Ay hindi. Boring ang buhay ko! Ha! Ha! Ha!” tugon ni Mel. Walang social media account ang award-winning newscaster. Pero sa kabila nito, hindi pa rin siya ligtas sa mga basher at kritisismo. Tugon niya sa mga bumibira sa kanya, “I don’t care!”

