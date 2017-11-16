Jay-R, Carlo Davis grand champion sa 2017 A Song of Praise Music Fest



ITINANGHAL na Song of the Year ang “Dahil Sa Iyo” sa katatapos lang na gospel songwriting competition na “A Song of Praise (ASOP) Music Festival” na ginanap sa Araneta Coliseum.

Ang “Dahil Sa Iyo” ay isinulat ng singer-turned-composer na si Carlo David at kinanta ng R&B King na si Jay R na siya ring nagwaging Best Interpreter sa naganap na grand finals.

“I’ve already joined a lot of big competitions but ASOP is totally different because there is a purpose. I believe that through God’s grace, I was able to write Dahil Sa Iyo. The last line gives a gist of the song: I’m complete because of You’ and only Him, not because of my beautiful wife and family. Thank you ASOP for the opportunity,” ayon kay Carlo.

Dugtong pa niya, “It’s not the money. I have been playing music. I will continue.” Nag-uwi ng P500,000 si Carlo matapos talunin ang iba pang contenders.

Punumpuno ang Big Dome nang ganapin ang finals night ng ASOP 2017, talagang sigawan at palakpakan ang audience sa bawat entry song na talaga namang tagos sa puso ang mga lyrics. May mga naiyak pa nga sa ilang performance ng mga guest performers dahil sa galing ng mga composers at interpreters.

Narito ang iba pang nagwagi sa ASOP 2017: 1st Runner-up, “You’re All I Need” ni Jessan May Mirador (interpreter, Kris Angelica); 2nd Runner-up, “Ikaw Ang Aking Dios” composed by Lorna Petrasanta (interpreter, Liezel Garcia) ; 3rd Runner-up, “Hallelujah To The One” ni Zion Aquino (interpreter, Gail Blanco.

Naiuwi naman ng kantang “Carry On” ang People’s Choice Award composed by Nonie Ramos, PA Atienza and Nino Cristobal and interpreted by Sam Mangubat.

Nag-perform din sa finals night ng ASOP 2017 ang ilang kilalang OPM singers who brought back the familiar gospel feels in a medley headed by Bugoy Drilon, Mela, Gidget dela Llana, Leah Patricio, Tim Pavino, Jason Dy, Marielle Montellano, Jex de Castro with Carlo David.

Isang segment naman sa programa ang inialay sa yumaong singer-actress na si Isabel Granada, na naging isa sa mga judges ng ASOP.

Ilan sa nagsilbing hurado sa taong ito sina Mon del Rosario, Dingdong Avanzado, Homer Flores, Carla Martinez, Moi Ortiz. The event was hosted by Richard Reynoso and Toni Rose Gayda.

By the way, ang ASOP ang nagwaging Best Talent Search Program sa nakaraang 31st PMPC Star Awards for TV.