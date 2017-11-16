2-part anniversary pasabog ng Bubble Gang: Parokya Bente Dos: A Laugh Story

BONGGANG-BONGGA ang 22nd anniversary celebration ng Kapuso comedy show na Bubble Gang!

Isang two-part musical special kasi ang inihanda ng buong tropa para sa kanilang loyal viewers na pinamagatang “Parokya Bente Dos: A Laugh Story.”

Ngayong Biyernes na mapapanood ang unang part nito kung saan bibida ang mga pinasikat na kanta ng bandang Parokya Ni Edgar.

Ayon kay Michael V, na siya ring creative director ng Bubble Gang, nagdesisyon silang magkaroon ng musical special dahil, “Una parang wala na kaming magawang iba eh, inisip na lang namin gawin ‘yong ‘di pa namin nagagawa and during that time ‘yong anak ko nag-ti-theater arts sa Ateneo, so, sumali siya sa production tapos nakita ko kung gaano kaganda.

“Tapos ‘yung naging success ng ‘Rak Of Aegis’ nag-inspire din sa akin to come up with something like this, sabi ko baka puwede gamitin naman natin for Bubble Gang and sana mag-work,” ani Bitoy.

In fairness, sumailalim talaga sa matinding workshop ang cast and crew ng programa para sa proyekto ito.

“Iba ang disiplina sa musicale, maraming kakaibang disiplina na hindi namin napa-practice masyado. which we take for granted sa television na sana aming maisapuso sa susunod pong taping and on time na kaming dumating,” ayon naman kay Paolo Contis.

Sey naman ni Valeen Montenegro, napakarami nilang natutunan sa anniversary special na ito ng BG, “Rehearsals and ‘yung pagiging disciplined, feeling namin taga-teatro na kami dito, nag-e-enjoy kami, but you will still see Bubble Gang kasi ‘di nila maalis ‘yung saamin, we’re really a group.”

Bakit Parokya Ni Edgar? “Nagkaroon kami ng vocation, una ano ‘yung grupo na similar sa Bubble Gang

so nahanap namin Parokya ni Edgar and besides, medyo magkasingtagal, halos, hindi eksaktong magkasing tagal ‘yung career ng Bubble Gang tsaka ng banda pero very similar,” esplika ni Bitoy.

Ang “Parokya Bente Dos: A Laugh Story” ay kuwento ni Buloy (Bitoy), isang die hard fan ng aktres na si Birdie Aguila (Kim Domingo) na gagawin ang lahat para matupad ang pangarap niyang maging leading lady ang dalaga sa harap at likod ng camera.

Dagdag pa ni Michael V, “Naghanap kami ng top 15 songs ng Parokya tapos pinili namin ‘yung mga may connection dun sa storya, tapos ‘yun ‘yong pinili namin.”

“Parokya Bente Dos: A Laugh Story” will be orchestrated by former Repertory Philippines director Rem Zamora, habang magsisilbi namang musical director si Vince de Jesus at music arranger naman si Myke Salomon. Mapapanood ang part 1 nito bukas, Nov. 17 at sa Nov. 24 naman ang part 2 after My Korean Jagiya.

Bukod kina Bitoy, Kim, Valeen at Paolo, ka-join din sa anniversary special ng BG sina Chariz Solomon, Antonio Aquitania, Boy 2 Quizon, Jackie Rice, Denise Barbacena, Lovely Abella, Sef Cadayona, Betong, Mikael Daez, Arra San Agustin, Jak Roberto, Archie Alemania, Arny Ross, Mikoy Morales, Ashley Rivera, Analyn Barro, Juancho Trivino, Jan Manual, James Macasero, Rodfil Obeso, Myka Flores at Diego.