Sikat na female star nilayasan ng kasambahay: Pinagmumura niya ‘ko! By Ronnie Carrasco III Bandera

NITONG third quarter lang nag-alsa-balutan ang isang stay-in gay PA (personal assistant) mula sa kanyang female celebrity employer. Mismong ang PA na tawagin na lang natin sa alyas na “Wyn-Wyn” ang nagsabing mahigit isang taon din siyang namasukan sa kanyang amo. As always, any former employee has an explosive tale or two about his boss. Tulad ni Wyn-Wyn ay wala palang makatagal na maid of cotton sa female celebrity dahil sa ugali nito. One’s temper tantrums are normal. Pero ibang klase raw ang kanyang amo sa tuwing masama ang timpla nito. Kuwento ni Wyn-Wyn, “Nu’ng araw na nag-impake na ako ng lahat ng mga gamit ko ang pinakasukdulan. Noon, kinaya kong sikmurain ang pagtrato niya sa akin, pero nu’ng huli na, nagdesisyon na ‘ko, ayoko na!” Ang siste, nagpapabili raw ang female celebrity ng seaweeds sa kanya dahil nabulok na raw sa ref ang mga nauna nitong ipinamili. To buy those seaweeds, kailangang iutos ‘yon sa driver, kaso’y iba ang ginamit na sasakyan nito. Nagkaroon tuloy ng aberya sa daan, at ‘yun ang ikinagalit ng among celebrity. “Pinagmumura niya ‘ako! Umuulan ng mga ‘Put…ina mo!’ ang pinagsasabi niya sa akin! Okey lang naman na magalit siya, pero bakit sa akin, eh, ‘yung driver naman ang may kasalanan? “Ang pagkakamali ko, wala ako nu’ng time na umalis ‘yung driver para bumili ng seaweeds. Kumbaga, naiutos ko nga sa driver pero ‘di ko nasabi na huwag ‘yung van ang gamitin,” salaysay ni Wyn-Wyn. Clue: Baraha.

