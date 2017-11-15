DU30 pinasalamatan ang mainstream media sa tagumpay ng Asean summit Bandera

PINASALAMATAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang mainstream media sa naging papel nito para matiyak ang tagumpay ng katatapos na pagho-host ng Pilipinas sa 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) summit. PINASALAMATAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang mainstream media sa naging papel nito para matiyak ang tagumpay ng katatapos na pagho-host ng Pilipinas sa 31st Association of Southeast Asian (Asean) summit. “Before I close, I wish to express my appreciation to the members of the media for your coverage throughout the year of the Philippines’ Chairmanship of Asean,” sabi ni Duterte sa closing ceremony noong Martes ng gabi. Ito’y sa kabila naman ng patuloy na pag-atake ng mga blogger na kilalang suporter ni Duterte sa mga mamamahayag. “You have been [our] invaluable partners in raising ASEAN awareness to our peoples, particularly our hard work toward improving the lives of our peoples and in strengthening our AseanCommunity. I thank you for getting that message across to the public,” dagdag ni Duterte. Noong Lunes, tinalakan ng isang blogger na kilalang maka-Duterte ang isang BBC reporter sa International Media Center (IMC) sa World Trade Center, Pasay City sa kasagsagan ng pagko-cover ng Asean summit.

