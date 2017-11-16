Mocha Uson binansagang ‘supalpal queen’



IF Mocha Uson were a country, her capital would be “Supalpal.”

All over social media kasi ang edited version (by a UP Journalism professor) ng formal letter ng PCOO Asec sa kanyang superior na humihiling na isailalim ang isang news website sa kanyang tanggapan.

Sa in-edit na version, we could’t help but relive our glory desk days kung saan bilang section editor ay dumadaan sa amin ang mga manuscripts (hindi pa high-tech noon) para i-edit.

Old school had it that corrections were made on either side of the paper para madaling mai-typeset. If spaces in between sentences were wide ay puwedeng isulat ang tama sa ibabaw nito. “Stet” naman kung as is.

Wari’y ibinabalik lang ng UP professor si Mocha sa fundamentals ng formal writing (tulad ng consistency in spelling): ang tumbukin na agad ang nais nitong sabihin, no beating around the bush. The more concise, the better and the more effective.

If we’re to be asked, walang masama sa ginawa ng propesor. Libre pa nga ang kanyang pagtuturo na hindi lang si Mocha ang makikinabang kundi pati ang iba pang nasa corporate world who are expected to possess communications skills, oral or written.

Irony of ironies, Mocha occupies the second highest post in a department where English proficiency is a primary requisite. No question about her boss Martin Andanar (except for his language which seems to be President Rodrigo Duterte-inspired), na bago nanungkulan as PCOO Secretary had been a media practicioner.

Sa bandang huli, the UP professor presented a better written letter condensed in four sentences.

Mahalagang pik-apin ni Mocha ang lesson na ‘yon. Sabi nga, when in doubt, ask. Huwag sanang mag-atubiling magtanong si Mocha sa mga taong mas may kaalaman kahit sa simpleng pagbalangkas ng liham lest she’d continue to earn the flak.

Na-fake news na siya noon, pati ba naman sa paggawa ng sulat ay gusto pa niyang pakyawin?