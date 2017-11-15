Trump kay DU30: I like him very much Bandera

“I like him very much.” Ito ang mensaheng ipinarating ni United States (US) President Donald Trump bago siya sumakay ng Air Force One matapos bago tumulak pablik ng Amerika noong Martes ng hapon. Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na si Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ang nag-send off kay Trump. “He said, ‘thank you very much, I had a great time and tell Rodrigo I like him very much’,” sabi ni Medialdea kaugnay ng mensahe ni Trump kay Duterte.

Bumalik si Trump sa US ganap na alas-3 ng hapon noong Martes kung saan hindi na siya nakadala ng East Asia Summit dahil sa pagkabalam ng schedule ng mga pagtitipon sa Asean.

