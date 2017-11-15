Alert level 2 itinaas sa Bulkang Kanlaon

Itinaas ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology sa Alert Level 2 ang Bulkang Kanlaon. Itinaas ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology sa Alert Level 2 ang Bulkang Kanlaon.

Sa inilabas na advisory ng Phivolcs sinabi nito na dumami ang nararamdamang lindol na dulot ng bulkan kaya itinaas nila ang Moderate Level of Unrest (Alert level 2) mula sa Low Level of Unrest (Alert level 1).

“Kanlaon Volcano’s seismic monitoring network recorded a total of 279 deep volcanic earthquakes for the past 24 hours,” saad ng advisory ng Phivolcs. “Since 18 August 2017, the number of volcanic earthquakes detected per day has continued to increase.”

Sinabi ng Phivolcs na walang nakitang paglabas ng gas o steam sa bunganga ng bulkan bagamat ang dumaraming aktibidad ng bulkan ay maaaring magresulta sa steam-driven o phreatic eruption.

“Alert Level 2 status now prevails over Kanlaon Volcano, which means that the volcano is undergoing a moderate level of unrest. There is probable incursion of magma at depth which may or may not lead to a magmatic eruption.”

Sinabi ng Phivolcs na ipinagbabawal ang pagpasok sa apat na kilometrong radius sa paligid ng bulkan dahil sa posibleng pagbuga ng usok ng bulkan.

Pinaalalahanan din ang mga pilot na lumayo sa bunganga ng bulkan dahil mapanganib sa eruplano ang phreatic eruption.