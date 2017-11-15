MRT nasira ulit, insurance para sa pasahero inihirit

Pinababa ang mga pasahero ng tren ng MRT 3 kaninang umaga.

Nagkaroon ng technical problem ang tren sa Cubao station south bound kaya hindi na ito tumuloy sa pagbiyahe alas-7:32 ng umaga. Wala pang araw ngayong buwan na hindi nagkaroon ng aberya ang tren.

Samantala, nanawagan naman ang dalawang solon na magkaroon ng insurance para sa mga sumasakay ng tren.

Ayon kay Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera Dy dapat ay mayroong insurance ang mga pasahero para sa mga pangyayari katulad ng pagkahulog ng isang pasahero na ikinaputol ng braso nito.

“She already bought her ticket and that completed transaction meant her safety and security was the responsibility of MRT 3,” ani Dy. “Our light rail and railway service should have an insurance system that will cover unfortunate incidents such as this.”

Sinabi ni Dy na dapat ay tulungan din ng pamunuan ng MRT ang biktima na bread winner ng kanyang pamilya hanggang hindi pa ito nakakapagtrabaho.

Ayon naman kay AANGAT Tayo Rep. Neil Abayon maraming uri ng insurance ang maaaring pag-aralan ng MRT at LRT para sa insurance ng mga pasahero.

“There are different ways to go about this. One way is via microinsurance on a per passenger per trip basis. Another way is for the different rail firms to get insurance covering their entire networks. Yet another approach is for the rail firms to require their maintenance and operations service providers to get the insurance coverage,” ani Abayon.

Hindi naman umano nangangahulugan na ang mga pasahero ang dapat na magbayad ng insurance premium o kung meron man dapat ay hindi ito halos maramdaman.