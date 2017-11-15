Pepe Smith na-stroke, vital signs stable na raw Bandera

HABANG sinusulat ang balitang ito, under observation pa rin sa Acute Stroke Unit ng Metro Antipolo Hospital ang Pinoy rock legend na si Joey “Pepe” Smith matapos ma-stroke kahapon ng madaling araw. Isinugod agad ang veteran singer sa ospital matapos ireklamo ang galaw ng kanyang dila. Ayon sa ulat, stable na ang vital signs ni Pepe Smith pero kailangan pa rin siyang obserbahan ng isang neurologist at iba pang doktor para ma-assess ang kanyang kundisyon. Ito na ang ikatlong stroke ng singer. Sa Dec. 25, 70 years old na si Pepe Smith. Nakilala si Smith sa mga classi songs na “Ang Himig Natin,” “Balong Malalim,” “Beep Beep” at marami pang OPM hits. Isa siya sa mga itinuturing na inspirasyon ng mga musikerong Pinoy.

