CKSC, Miriam kampeon sa WNCAA Bandera

NAKOPO ng Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) ang ikatlong sunod na titulo sa juniors division habang tinanghal namang bagong kampeon sa midgets ang Miriam College sa 48th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) basketball tournament nitong weekend. Natuhog naman ng Assumption College ang kameponato sa juniors at seniors division ng futsal event. Tinalo ng CKSC ang De La Salle Zobel, 88-57, sa Rizal Memorial Coliseum para makumpleto ang 2-0 sweep sa kanilang best-of-3 finals series.

Binigo naman ng La Salle College Antipolo ang San Beda College Alabang, 65-53, para masungkit ang ikatlong puwesto sa juniors. Nanaig naman ng Miriam sa St. Paul College Pasig sa Game 2, 68-50, para mawalis din ang kampeonato sa midgets.

Dalawang linggo na ang nakalilipas nang makuha ng Centro Escolar University ang ikapito nitong diretsong kampeonato sa seniors basketball. Sa futsal, hindi umubra sa Assumption ang La Salle College Antipolo sa juniors at ang Centro Escolar University sa seniors para magreyna sa dalawang dibisyon.

