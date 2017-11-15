‘La Luna’ tinanghal na Best Primetime Drama Series sa Star Awards for TV By Alex Brosas Bandera

PALAISIPAN kay Prof T (Albert Martinez) kung paano namatay si Samantha Imperial (Maricar Reyes Poon) sa La Luna Sangre. Big puzzle din sa kanya kung bakit hindi ito naging abo at kung muli itong mabubuhay. Sa burol ni Samantha ay may proposal naman si Malia (Kathryn Bernardo) kay Prof T – ang pagsamahin ang moonchasers at LLU. Kaso, kinontra ito agad ni Tristan (Daniel Padilla). Dahil sa ganda ng La Luna Sangre, what with its seamless fight scenes and consistent dramatic and action flow ay ginawaran ito ng Best Primetime Drama Series award sa katatapos na Star Awards for TV.

