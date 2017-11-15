Basher ni Heart demonyo raw, pati si Chiz ginawan ng tsismis



“AFFECTED si Heart Evangelista kaya namblocked pano kasi laging lasing si Chiz dahil malandi nga si @iamhearte baka dun na si Chiz umuuwi sa dati niyang bahay kasama ang kambal.”

“Si @iamhearte ang inggit kasi wala siyang masayang pamilya ayaw na kasi sa kanya ni Chiz dahil sa kalandian niya pagkatapos di pa magka anak.”

‘Yan ang walang habas na pamba-bash kay Heart which prompted one fan to retaliate

“Gawa ka pa ng madaming dummy account ha? Para madami kang reserba kasi mamaya nakablocked ka ng demonyo ka.”

“‘Wag kang titigil ha, dapat maka 5k comments ka dito para sikat ka sa mga katarantaduhan mo! Sige lang para malaman ng tao kung gano kasama ang fan ni Marian Rivera. Kayo ang nag pro provoke kaya kayo pinapatulan! Pare pareho kayong bastos at palengkera!”

That was the rebuttal of Heart’s fan.

Sumagot pa ang idiot na basher ng, “Sorry ha stress ka gusto ko lang naman sana mgpaturo kay @iamhearte kung paano manglandi.”

Heart saw the bashing and with class, she said, “Hey guys just saw some comments here…it is obvious that this “person” is just trying to provoke you…so pls ignore. Stay positive and be the bigger person.

God sees this person and he knows the truth so let God be the one to vindicate us. The art of making dedma. It’s been 5 years already that this has been happening and God has been faithful so ignore. God bless.”

Well appreciated ang sinabi ni Heart as one fan said, “See. Some artists should learn from heart how to reply with classy response. Not only classy also elegant.”

“Grabe naman tong basher na to. kung magbibitaw ka ng ganyang mga words dapat may evidence ka teh. tsk tsk!” said another fan.

“When I’m depressed, I check her Instagram. So many beautiful things and pictures. Napapasaya ako.

She lives a good life that is well deserved coz it shows she is using Her God-given talents. Galit na galit ang bashers sa kanya kasi may gusto silang iba,” one guy commented.

“Wala naman akong naririnig na may di magandang experience kay Heart. Kahit sino wala yan pinipili na pakisamahan in fairness sa kanya. She is one of the most misinterpreted sa mga artista but those who really know can say who she really is.very talented pa,” one fan said.

Oo nga naman. Walang nakaaway si Heart, walang siyang inaway, wala siyang ikinulong sa CR, wala siyang tinalakan at sinabihang ipakukuyog sa fan.