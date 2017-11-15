Ai Ai kumain ng bawal, sumakit ang tiyan: Akalo ko talaga mamamatay na ako sa sobrang hirap! By Jun Nardo Bandera

TODO ang pagsisisi ng Comedy Queen na si Ai Ai delas Alas nang maging pasaway noong nakaraang birthday niya last Nov. 11. Kinain kasi niya ang regalong junk food at tinikman ang pagkaing hindi niya kinakain ng two years dahil organic na ang lagi niyang nilalafang. Naghuhumiyaw sa Instagram post ni Ai Ai ang mensaheng, “BIGGEST LESSON LEARNED AFTER NOONG BDAY KO. “For two years organic ako and sa sobrang excitement ko matikman ang mga dati kong kinakain post ko pa dito lahat ng junk food na kinain ko. “Then parang ok lang until kagabi eto na naramdaman ko na napakasakit ng tyan ko and lahat ng sign for gluten free intolerance na mararamdaman mo super check…panghihina, migraine, diarrehea, bloat and gas sa stomach – akala ko mamamatay na akiz sa hirap. “So sa mga gluten free intolerance wag niyo na i-attempt lahat ng ginawa ko…dapat may storycon kami di ko kaya sa sobrang panghihina at worse may LAGNAT AKO…Kaloka #backtoorganic #ayokonatalagakahitbdayko # healthiswealth,” caption ni Ai Ai. Dahil sa nangyari, super behave na si Ai Ai na laging may sariling baon na pagkain tuwing may trabaho siya. Ang bagong series ni Ai Ai ang tinutukoy niyang storycon sana niya sa GMA 7 at kung hindi kami nagkakamali, ito ang rin ang reunion project nina Ruru Madrid at Gabbi Garcia. Get well soon, Ai Ai!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.