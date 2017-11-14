Miss Indonesia kinoronahang Miss Int’l 2017; Mariel de Leon ‘di nakapasok sa Top 15



TALUNAN si Maria Angelica de Leon sa ginanap na grand coronation night ng 2017 Miss International sa Tokyo, Japan kanina. Hindi ito nakapasok sa Top 15 finalists ng pageant.

Nabigo ang Pilipinas sa inaasam nitong back-to-back win na gagawa sana ng history sa kasaysayan ng nasabing beauty pageant. Ipinasa ng Pinay reigning Miss International na si Kylie Verzosa ang korona kay Miss Indonesia Kevin Lilliana. Waging 1st runner-up si Miss Curacao Chanelle Wilhelmina Maria, 2nd runner-up, Miss Venezuela Diana Croce Garcia, Venezuela, 3rd runner-up si Amber Dew ng Australia at 4th runner-up si Natsuki Tsutsui ng Japan.

“I still can’t believe it. It’s still a dream come true for me,” ang unang nasabi ni Miss Indonesia nang tawagin na ang kanyang pangalan bilang Miss International 2017.

Pumasok sa Top 15 ang mga kandidata mula sa Curacao, Venezuela, Slovakia, UnitedKingdom, Ghana, Honduras, Japan, Ecuador, Finland, Laos, Indonesia, Panama, Thailand, Australia at South Africa.

Bago rumampa si Mariel (palayaw ni Maria Angelica) sa grand coronation night, nag-post ang dalaga sa kanyang Instagram account ng mahabang mensahe tungkol sa naging journey niya simula nang sumali siya at mabigo sa Bb. Pilipinas noong 2013 hanggang sa mapanalunan nga ang titulong Bb. Pilipinas-International 2017.

Aniya, “I loved every moment of it; the good and the bad. It has made me a stronger, wiser, and empowered woman. More than I thought I ever could be. It has taught me to push my limits, to break down walls, to fight harder, to take risks, and to be courageous. I am proud of the woman I have become.

"It has taught me to push my limits, to break down walls, to fight harder, to take risks, and to be courageous. I am proud of the woman I have become. I am proud to be able to break down stereotypes and inspire people to be themselves. But I still have a long way to go.

“I wouldn’t have come this far without the memories I’ve made, the mistakes I’ve learned, and the people who have supported me all the way,” ang emoyonal na pahayag ni Mariel.

Hirit pa ng dalaga, “I will not be afraid because I trust God and his plans for me, whatever they may be. God has given me a crown in my heart and that is better than any other crown in this world.”

All-out din ang suportang ibinigay kay Mariel ng kanyang pamilya, sa pangunguna ng kanyang mga magulang na sina Christopher De Leon at Sandy Andolong.

Sumama rin sa Japan ang ilang kapatid ni Mariel at ang non-showbiz boyfriend niyang si Eric Luz.

Kung matatandaan, bago pa man magtungo si Mariel sa Japan para lumaban sa nasabing pageant, marami sa mga Pinoy ang nangakong ipagdarasal ang kanyang tagumpay. Ngunit marami ring netizens ang nagsabing huwag sanang manalo si Mariel dahil sa mga sablay at palpak na pakikisawsaw nito sa ilang national issue sa bansa.