Deputy police chief natagpuang patay sa Tacloban City Inquirer

NATAGPUANG patay ang isang opisyal ng pulis sa San Isidro, Leyte sa isang bakanteng lote malapit sa opisina ng Department of Budget and Management-Eastern Visayas (DBM-8) sa Barangay Marasbaras ngayong araw. Nagtamo si SPO4 Ruben Dennis Diaz, 47, deputy police chief ng San Isidro, ng tama ng bala sa kanang sentido. Natagpuan ang isang basyo ng caliber 9mm pistol sa tabi ng katawan ng biktima nang pumunta ang mga pulis ganap na alas-6:05 ng umaga para mag-imbestiga. Sinabi ni Chief Insp. Alex Echon, Tacloban City Police Office station 1 chief, na nakatanggap sila ng tawag kaugnay ng isang bangkay sa madamong bahagi malapit sa DBM-8. Idinagdag ni Echon na bagamat nakatalaga si Diaz sa bayan ng San Isidro, tumutuloy siya sa bahay ng kanyang bayaw sa Marasbaras. Ani Echon nakita ang katawan ng biktima ilang metro ang layo mula sa bahay ng bayaw.

