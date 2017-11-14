Braso ng 24-anyos na babae putol sa MRT By Liza Soriano Bandera

NAPUTOL ang kanang braso ng babae nang mahilo at mahulog siya sa riles bago madaanan ng tren sa Ayala station ng MRT 3 Martes ng hapon.

Isinugod sa Makati Medical Center si Angeline Fernando, 24, ng Pasay City. Naiwan ang braso niya sa riles, ayon sa security guard.

Lumabas sa ulat na naghihintay si Fernando sa platform ng north bound Ayala station alas-2:30 nang mahilo at bumagsak sa pagitan ng ikalawa at ikatlong bagon ng papaalis na tren.

Sa panayam sa radyo, sinabi ni Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez na sumabit ang braso ng biktima sa coupler ng train na nagdudugtong sa una at ikalawang bagon.

Idinagdag ni Chavez na kokonti lamang ang mga pasahero nang maganap ang insidente.

Aniya, inaalam pa kung sino ang dapat managot sa pangyayari.

