Trump umalis na pabalik ng US Bandera

UMALIS na si United States President Donald Trump ng Pilipinas pabalik ng Amerika kung saan hindi na siya nakadalo sa East Asia Summit. Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na ganap na alas-3 ng hapon ng sumakay si Trump ng kanyang Air Force One. “I guess di nya ma-move ang departure nya at 3,” sabi ni Roque sa tanong na nainip si Trump matapos ma-delay ang mga iskedyul para sa Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean). Nakatakda sanang bumalik si Trump sa US noong Lunes ng gabi ngunit nagdesisyon mag-extend para makadalo sa East Asia summit. Na-delay naman ang mga schedule sa Asean. Kumatawan na lamang kay Trump si US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sa East Asia summit.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.