Trudeau dinumog; isyu ng EJKs, basura tinalakay kay DU30

PINAGKAGULUHAN si Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau matapos namang magsagawa ng press conference sa International Media Center (IMC) sa World Trade Center, Pasay City.

Pagpasok pa lamang pinalakpakan agad si Trudeau habang paakyat ng entablado para magpaunlak ng ilang tanong mula sa lokal na media at mamamahayag mula sa Canada.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Trudeau na tinalakay niya ang isyu ng extrajudicial killngs (EJKs) kay Duterte,

“I actually had an oppotunity of conversation with Presidente Duterte this morning in which I emphasized the people to people ties between Canada and the Philippines…I also mentioned the human rights, the rule of law most specifically extrajudicial killings as being an issue Canada is concerned with,” sabi ni Trudeau.

Matatandaang nabigo namang talakayin nina Duterte at United States President Donald Trump ang isyu hinggil sa human rights.

Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Trudeau na natalakay din sa pag-uusap nila ni Duterte ang isyu hinggil sa basura mula sa Canada.

“We also discussed the garbage issue which i know has long been irritant. Canada is commmitted to finding soluton,” dagdag ni Trudeau.

Sinabi pa ni Trudeau na naging maayos naman ang pagtanggap ni Duterte sa kanyang komento hinggil sa isyu ng human rights.

“The President was receptive… and we had a very cordial conversation,” ayon pa kay Trudeau.

Pagkatapos ng press conference, dinumog muli si Trudeau ng mga mamamahayag para mag-selfie sa tinaguriang “Apec hottie”.