Coleen sinagot kung bakit sila absent ni Billy sa kasal nina Anne at Erwan

STAR-studded ang naging kasal nina Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff pero one fan noticed that two dear friends of the couple were absent during their special day.

Kapansin-pansing no-show ang couple na sina Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia sa New Zealand, kung saan nga naganap ang wedding nina Anne at Erwan, na nagtrending pa nang bongga sa buong Pilipinas using the hashtag

TheWanforAnne

In a tweet, Coleen answered a fan with a Twitter handle named @jksrkevind na nagtanong na “How come you and Billy are not in NZ? We would love to see you there with Billy!”

“We both have work here in Manila,” ang short answer ni Coleen with a sad face emoji.

Pero ano nga ba talaga ang reason why the two were not there? Everyone naman has work but they spared a precious moment to spend it with the couple, bakit hindi sila?