Coleen sinagot kung bakit sila absent ni Billy sa kasal nina Anne at Erwan

STAR-studded ang naging kasal nina Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff pero one fan noticed that two dear friends of the couple were absent during their special day.
Kapansin-pansing no-show ang couple na sina Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia sa New Zealand, kung saan nga naganap ang wedding nina Anne at Erwan, na nagtrending pa nang bongga sa buong Pilipinas using the hashtag
TheWanforAnne
In a tweet, Coleen answered a fan with a Twitter handle named @jksrkevind na nagtanong na “How come you and Billy are not in NZ? We would love to see you there with Billy!”
“We both have work here in Manila,” ang short answer ni Coleen with a sad face emoji.
Pero ano nga ba talaga ang reason why the two were not there? Everyone naman has work but they spared a precious moment to spend it with the couple, bakit hindi sila?
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94