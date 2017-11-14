DU30 hindi nakadalo sa ASEAN-UN summit Bandera

NABIGONG makadalo si Pangulong Duterte sa ASEAN-UN Summit kung saan kumatawan sa kanya si Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano. Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na hindi na kinaya ng iskedyul ni Duterte kayat hindi na nakahabol sa Asean-UN summit.

“As we all know from yesterday’s activities, President Duterte had a full schedule last night which included bilateral meetings with Japan, Republic of Korea, India, and Russia. The President’s meetings went beyond schedule and, to avoid further delay, it was decided that Secretary Cayetano would attend the ASEAN-UN Summit on behalf of PRRD while the Chief Executive was conducting meetings with other leaders,” sabi ni Roque. Dumalo naman si UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sa pagtitipon na isinagawa sa Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Pasay City. Matatandaang binatikos ng UN ang gera kontra droga ng administrasyon sa harap naman ng umano’y extrajudicial killings.

