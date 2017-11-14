Useless Servants

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 32nd Week in

Ordinary Time 1st

Reading: Wis 2:23—3:9 Gospel: Luke 17:7-10

Jesus said to his disciple, “Who among you would say to your servant coming in from the fields after plowing or tending sheep: ‘Come at once and sit down at table’? No, you tell him: ‘Prepare my dinner. Put on your apron and wait on me while I eat and drink; you can eat and drink afterwards.’ Do you thank this servant for doing what you commanded? So for you. When you have done all that you have been told to do, you must say: ‘We are no more than servants; we have only done our duty.’”

According to the well-respected American Management Consultant Peter Ferdinand Drucker, the mission of an organization is not determined by the organization itself but by its customers. To define the organization’s business, Drucker proposes three questions that need to be answered.

First: Management must identify the customers, where they are, how they buy and how they can be reached. Second: Management must know what the customer buys. For example, when a rich man buys a Rolls Royce, does he buy transportation, or prestige? Third: Management must know what the customer is looking for in a product. Is it price, quality or service?

The foregoing concepts show how much importance Drucker gives to service. Most management experts agree that service is the heart of business. Harry Gordon Selfridge coined in 1909 the phrase “The customer is always right”. This phrase is typically used by businesses “to convince customers that they will get good service at this company and convince employees to give customers good service” (Wikipedia). A shop owner carried this principle to biblical standards when he told his shop attendants: “The customer is always right. So smile even when they curse you. And when they slap your left cheek, turn and offer the right cheek.”

If business people serve wholeheartedly with profit in view, why can’t we do the same, followers of a very generous God who knows how to reward us in good measure, pressed down and flowing over? (Luke 6:38). The Lord said, “And everyone who has left houses or brothers… for my name’s sake, will receive many times as much, and will inherit eternal life (Matt. 19:29).

Peter Drucker’s strategy assures one of a good return on investment. In working for the Lord, however, our motives go beyond material returns. We are happy enough that in serving others we get the chance of serving God who takes it personally what we do to the least of our brothers and sisters. Solo Dios basta! —(Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M. Email: dan.delosangeles@gmail.com.

