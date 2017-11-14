Vice: Hintayin mong makabalik ako sa PInas, ipahahanap kitang demonyo ka!

VICE Ganda was infuriated when one basher, @kimikimo0111 or Pia Kim Mendoza, commented on the death of Hashtag member Franco Hernandez.

“Bat si Franco pa yung namatay di nalang si Jon Lucas. #RIPFrancoHernandez,” the basher tweeted.

With that, Vice Ganda took to social media to react, “Sa gitna ng pagluluksa namin ngayon di ko papayagang may lumapastangan sa mga taong malapit sakin. Napakawalang hiya mong hayup ka!”

“Hintayin mong makabalik ako sa Pilipinas at ipahahanap kitang demonyo ka! Di mo alam kung gaano kalungkot ang pinagdadaanan namin ngayon!”

“Gusto kitang makita sa personal. Gusto kong sabihin mo sa akin yan ng harapan. Gusto kitang paglaanan ng oras. Wag mga kaibigan ko. Wag ngayon.”

‘Yan ang sunud-sunod na aria ni Vice Ganda.

Actually, nagpaliwanag na sa social media account niya ang basher. Sinabi niyang merong demokrasya sa bansa kaya puwede niyang sabihin ang gusto niyang sabihin.

“At nagpaliwanag pa talaga, na wala pa rin sa hulog at katwiran. Yes, babaing hampaslupa, this is a free country and you can express what you want but you must be RESPONSIBLE .You saw it fit to wish that a dead person’s colleague suffer the same fate, you want another young man to be dead.

“Something is wrong with you. High time to to seek professional help, make an appointment with a PSYCHIATRIST. Any one who wishes ill or death to another person is proof that you have not been raised well, you have not received embraces and your authority figures did not love you unconditionally and yes, you have serious emotional health issues. Dapat sa iyo sampal-sampalin o kaya, patamaan sa kidlat,” reaction naman ni mareng Alwyn Ignacio.

You had it coming basher. Kung may mag-wish kaya na sana ina mo na lang ang namatay, how would you feel kaya? Or if someone wished na ikaw na ang namatay, matutuwa ka ba?