Franco Hernandez nabiktima rin ng mga balasubas na netizen

KUMALAT na rin sa social media ang picture ng namatay na Hashtag member na si Franco Hernandez na nasa loob ng ataul. Ganyan din ang ginawa ng mga bastos na netizen nang ikalat ang picture ni Isabel Granada sa loob ng coffin niya.
Isang @benjmanalo_manalo ang nakiusap na tigilan na ang posting ng photo ni Franco na nasa kabaong.
Ayon sa ilang nakabasa ng tweet niya, kasama sa Cornerstore Entertainment si Manalo.
“Hi guys. I would like to personally ask a small favour from you guys to please stop posting Mico’s (Franco) pictures sa casket niya in respect nalang sa family. Hindi po tayo nag uunahan ng post dito. Sana prayers na lang sa kapatid ko. Thank you,” tweet ni Benj.
Nangako naman sa kanya ang ilang fans ng Hashtag na tutulong upang maawat ang pagkalat ng picture na ‘yon ni Franco. Maging ang management company niya ay nagsabing i-report ang tweet na ‘yon kapag pumasok sa kanilang timeline.
Samantala, ang girlfriend naman ni Franco, si Janica Nam, na kasama nu’ng mamatay ang BF ay nag-post naman ng mga huling sandali nila habang nasa dagat, “I want all of my lasts to be with you,” caption ni Janica habang kahalikan ang boyfriend.
