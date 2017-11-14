Hashtag member hindi dapat sisihin sa pagkamatay ni Franco By Jobert Sucaldito Bandera

DEATH in the family is always painful. Kaya for sure ay sobrang hinagpis ang nararamdaman ngayon ng mga magulang at kaanak ni Hashtag Franco Hernandez na nalunod nga sa Davao Occidental nitong weekend. Kawawa naman ang batang ito, very promising artist pa naman na malayo pa tiyak ang mararating sa showbiz pero maagang lumisan. Aksidente ang nangyari kaya walang puwedeng sisihin kundi ang malalaking alon na humampas sa kanilang sinasakyang motorized banca. Hay buhay. Nakakaloka lang ang isang netizen na hindi ko nakuha ang name na nagtatalak na bakit daw si Franco pa ang namatay, bakit hindi na lang daw ang isang kasamahan nito sa Hashtag na si Jon Lucas. Nang mabasa ko iyon, gusto ko talagang targetin ang netizen na nag-post nu’n. Kilala ko kasi si Jon Lucas, sobrang bait ng batang ito at breadwinner din iyan sa family niya. Kung anumang dahilan meron ang hinayupak na netizen na iyon, wala akong pakialam pero gusto ko siyang ingudngud sa pader dahil napakademonyo niya to wish ill of someone. Ang sama, di ba? Alam ba niyang masama ang mag-wish ill sa kapwa, malaking kasalanan sa Diyos iyon. Hunghang ang hinayupak na ‘to. Grrr!

