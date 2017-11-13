Netizens nagreact, naloka sa pagsasayaw ni Isabelle Daza habang buntis

Naloka ang mga netizens sa lumabas na video ni Isabelle Daza recently.
Kuha ito sa reception pagkatapos ng kasal nina Anne Curtis at Erwan Heussaff kung saan makikitang nagsasayawan ang lahat sa kantang Despacito.
The video was original posted by a Nicole Andersson sa kanyang Instgram story.
Mapapanood dito na nagsasayaw ang lahat ng kabilang na ang newly weds na sila Anne and Erwan ng magpan out to Isabelle ang camera which showed her dancing her out and even jumping around while clutching her obviously pregnant belly.
This prompted someone from the crowd na sumigaw na ‘Hoy yung anak mo!’
Sa second part naman, naghead bang pa si Isabelle while smiling and laughing with the crowd.
Umani naman ng iba’t ibang reaksyon online ang video kung saan nag-trend pa nga si Isabelle
Isabelle Daza is me when I get pregnant 🤰🤣
— 🧚🏻♀️ (@_nicoollleeee) November 13, 2017
"Isabelle Daza" when motherhood is life but party is lifer..
— Natalie Cole Sprouse (@natsohipster) November 13, 2017
Isabelle Daza is a definition of no matter what happen, tuloy ang walwal
— robin (@itsrrobin) November 13, 2017
i want to know if sino sumigay nung “ huy yung anak mo” kay isabelle daza HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA Natawa ako dun e
— Hae Neko (@Mafeerleng) November 13, 2017
gusto ko ma achieve yung pagka wild ni isabelle daza
— h (@hannahbaniel) November 13, 2017
