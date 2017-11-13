Edited3: Trudeau sumakay ng electronic jeepney sa Makati Inquirer

PAGKATAPOS mag-Jollibee, sumakay naman si Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ng electronic jeepney sa kanyang pakikipagpulong sa Filipino-Canadian innovators ng nasabing sasakayan sa kanyang ikalawang pagbisita sa Pilipinas. PAGKATAPOS mag-Jollibee, sumakay naman si Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ng electronic jeepney sa kanyang pakikipagpulong sa Filipino-Canadian innovators ng nasabing sasakayan sa kanyang ikalawang pagbisita sa Pilipinas. Sinamahan si Trudeau nina Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade at Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) General Manager Thomas Orbos sa isang seremonya na isinagawa sa harap ng The Peninsula Manila hotel sa Makati City kaninang tanghali. Nasa sa bansa ang opisyal ng para sa 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit. Noong Linggo, naging viral naman ang pagbisita ni Trudeau sa isang sangay ng Jollibeem sa North Harbor branch sa Tondo, Manila.





Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.