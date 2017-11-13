Uber driver kinilala sa pagiging tapat; nagsoli ng P1.8M x-ray device By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

KINILALA ng EcoWaste Coalition ang katapatan ng isang Uber driver na nagbalik ng device na nagkakahalaga ng P1.8 milyon sa sasakyan nito. Ibinida ng EcoWaste ang katapatan ng driver na si Francisco “Toto” Martin, ng Parañaque City, at driver ng puting Mitsubishi Adventure (NQ 2484). Noong Linggo ay sumakay si Thony Dizon, chemical safety campaigner ng EcoWaste at kanyang misis na si Nora sa sasakyan ni Martin at nagpahatid sa Quezon City Memorial Circle mula sa Matalino street. Nakalimutan ni Dizon ang X-Ray Fluorescence device na nagkakahalaga ng P1.8 milyon. Noong Linggo ang launching ng programa ng EcoWaste para sa mga ligtas na laruan kaugnay ng nalalapit na Kapaskuhan. Inireport ni Dizon ang pangyayari sa himpilan ng pulisya at gumawa ng paraan upang makontak si Dizon. Naibalik ang device kay Dizon ng magkita sila ni Martin sa Taguig City. Ang XRF ay device na nagagamit upang makita ang chemical component ng isang bagay para makita kung ginamitan ito ng toxic chemical na mapanganib sa kalusugan at kalikasan.

