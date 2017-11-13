Isyu ng human rights hindi natalakay nina DU30 at Trump

NABIGONG talakayin nina Pangulong Duterte at United States (US) President Donald Trump ang isyu ng human rights matapos ang isinagawang bilateral meeting sa pagitan ng dalawang lider.

”We are not answering any… We are in a bilateral meeting. We will be talking about matters of both reference to the Philippines and US ,” sabi ni Duterte.

Ito’y sa harap naman ng panawagan ng ilang mambabatas Amerika kay Trump na talakayin kay Duterte ang gera kontra droga ng administrasyon sa harap naman ng alegasyon ng extrajudicial killings.

“We’ve had a great relationship. This has been very successful we have many meetings today with many leaders the Asean conferences has been handled beautifully by the President and the Philippines and your representatives ,” sabi ni Trump bilang sagot kay Duterte sa kanilang joint press conference.

Idinagdag ni Trump na nagpapasalamat siya sa magandang pagtanggap ng mga Pinoy sa kanya.

“But we very much appreciate the great treatment that you have given. I thought last night’s event was fantastic, tremendous talent. Most of them I guess from the Philippines. Tremendous talent, musical talent, dance talent. We really had a tremendous time all of the leaders,” ayon pa kay Trump.

Nagbiro pa si Trump matapos sabihing huli ang mga Pinoy media na dumating sa isinagawang bilateral meeting sa pagitan niya at ni Duterte.

“I think you should make it again. But it was good. But we’ve had a great relationship. This has been very successful. We have many meetings today with many other leaders.,” ayon pa kay Trump.