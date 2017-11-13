James waging Best Southeast Asian Act sa MTV EMA 2017 sa London, UK By Ervin Santiago Bandera

Si James Reid ang maswerteng nakapag-uwi ng much-coveted Best Southeast Asian Act sa katatapos lang na MTV European Music Awards 2017 na ginanap sa Wembley Stadium sa London, United Kingdom.

Tinalo niya ang iba pang contenders mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng Southeast Asia tulad nina Faizal Tahir (Malaysia), Dam Vinh Hung (Vietnam), Isyana Sarasvati (Indonesia), Slot Machine (Thailand), The Sam Willows (Singapore) at Palitchoke Ayanapura (Thailand).

Hindi man niya personal na natanggap ang award, abot-langit naman ang pasalamat ni James sa lahat ng sumuporta sa kanya.

“Thank you, MTV for awarding me Best Southeast Asian Act. It is such an honor to be representing the Philippines. And with this recognition, I will keep on making music and bring the Philippines to the world stage.

“At siyempre maraming, maraming salamat po sa lahat ng bumoto sa akin. JaDine fans, mahal ko kayo,” sey ng boyfriend ni Nadine Lustre. – EAS

