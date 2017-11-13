Mga nagprotesta vs Trump binomba ng tubig sa Maynila Inquirer

BINOMBA ng tubig ang mga nagpoprotesta laban kay United States President Donald Trump, na kabilang sa dumadalo sa 31st Association Southeast Asian (Asean) summit matapos silang magmartsa sa Maynila. BINOMBA ng tubig ang mga nagpoprotesta laban kay United States President Donald Trump, na kabilang sa dumadalo sa 31st Association Southeast Asian (Asean) summit matapos silang magmartsa sa Maynila. Sa ulat ng Radyo Inquirer 990 AM, bitbit ng mga ralyista ang isang effigy ni Trump. Pinigil sila ng mga pulis sa kanto ng Padre Faure st. at Taft Ave. Base sa ulat, tinangka ng tinatayang 5,000 nagpoprotesta na makalapit sa Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), kung saan isinasagawa ang Asean. Nang magtangkang magpatuloy sa pagmamartsa, ginamitan na ang mga ralyista ng tubig mula sa mga trak ng Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel. Bago marmartsa patungong Taft Ave., nagsunog pa ang mga militante ng mga bandila ng United States matapos magtipon sa Liwasang Bonifacio. Kapwa nakamasid naman sina National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Police Director Oscar Albayalde at Manila Police District (MPD) director Chief Supt. Joel Coronel sa nangyayaring protesta. Pinayuhan ni Coronel ang publiko na umiwas sa Taft Ave. dahil sa mga rali. “I-expect ng public na mapeperwisyo dahil sa ongoing protest rally kaya iwasan po natin ang Padre Faura corner Taft Avenue,” sabi ni Coronel.

