Maria Isabel Lopez ipinatatawag ng LTO

IPINATATAWAG ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) ang dating beauty queen at aktres na si Maria Isabel Lopez matapos lumabag sa batas trapiko kaugnay ng paggamit ng cellphone habang nagmamaneho at matapos dumaan sa Asean lane, ayon sa ulat ng Radyo Inquirer 990AM.

Ayon sa ulat, nahaharap si Lopez sa mga kaso kabilang na ang hindi pagsunod sa traffic signs, paglabag sa anti-distracted driving act at reckless driving.

Binatikos si Lopez ng mga netizens matapos na i-post sa kanyang account sa Facebook habang inaalis niya ang mga traffic cones sa kahabaan ng Edsa at dumaan sa Asean lane na nakalaan para sa mga lider ng iba’t ibang bansa na dumadalo sa 31st Asean summit sa Manila.

Noong Sabado, nagpost si Lopez sa kanyang social media account ng: “Driving with hazards “on” at the #aseanlane I removed the divider cones !! Then all the other motorists behind me followed! MMDA thinks I’m an official ASEAN delegate! If u can’t beat ‘em, join them! #nosticker #leadership #belikemaria #pasaway #selfpreservation”

Inirekomenda naman ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) na tanggalan si Lopez ng lisensiya.

“The end doesn’t justify the means but I needed to answer the call of nature because I had been stuck in traffic for three hours. Sorry, but I’m only human,” sabi ni Lopez matapos humingi ng sorry.