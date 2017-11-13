Maria Isabel Lopez ipinatatawag ng LTO

IPINATATAWAG ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) ang dating beauty queen at aktres na si Maria Isabel Lopez matapos lumabag sa batas trapiko kaugnay ng paggamit ng cellphone habang nagmamaneho at matapos dumaan sa Asean lane, ayon sa ulat ng Radyo Inquirer 990AM.
Ayon sa ulat, nahaharap si Lopez sa mga kaso kabilang na ang hindi pagsunod sa traffic signs, paglabag sa anti-distracted driving act at reckless driving.
Binatikos si Lopez ng mga netizens matapos na i-post sa kanyang account sa Facebook habang inaalis niya ang mga traffic cones sa kahabaan ng Edsa at dumaan sa Asean lane na nakalaan para sa mga lider ng iba’t ibang bansa na dumadalo sa 31st Asean summit sa Manila.
Noong Sabado, nagpost si Lopez sa kanyang social media account ng: “Driving with hazards “on” at the #aseanlane I removed the divider cones !! Then all the other motorists behind me followed! MMDA thinks I’m an official ASEAN delegate! If u can’t beat ‘em, join them! #nosticker #leadership #belikemaria #pasaway #selfpreservation”
Inirekomenda naman ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) na tanggalan si Lopez ng lisensiya.
“The end doesn’t justify the means but I needed to answer the call of nature because I had been stuck in traffic for three hours. Sorry, but I’m only human,” sabi ni Lopez matapos humingi ng sorry.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94