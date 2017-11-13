DU30 ibinida ang tagumpay ng operasyon sa Marawi City sa mga Asean leaders

PINANGUNAHAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagbubukas ng 31st Asean Summit sa Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), Pasay City na dinadaluhan ng 21 lider ng iba’t ibang bansa kabilang na sina United States President Donald Trump at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sa kanyang talumpati, ibinahagi ni Duterte ang matagumpay na operasyon ng gobyerno kontra teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City.

“Less than a month ago, Philippine government forces liberated the city of Marawi from terroristgroups who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. Resolute, we are now in the process of helping people back on their feet to reclaim their lives,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang opening remarks.

Kasabay nito, nagpasalamat si Duterte sa tulong ng iba’t ibang bansa para sa Marawi City.

“Our ASEAN brothers provided support by sending relief items for the benefit of the internally displaced persons while others provided valuable assistance and bolstered our military campaign,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Nagtapos ang operasyon sa Marawi City matapos ang mahigit limang buwan pakikipagsagupa sa mga teroristang Maute.

“Your Majesty, Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, I apologize for setting the tone of my statement in such a manner. But I only want to emphasize that our meetings for the next two days present an excellent opportunity for us to engage in meaningful discussion on matters of regional and international importance,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Partikular na isinulong ni Duterte ang pagkakaisa ng mga miyembro ng Asean para labanan ang terorismo sa rehiyon.

“For example, terrorism and violent extremism endanger the peace, stability and security of our region because these threats know no boundaries. Piracy and armed robbery, …put a dent on our growth and disrupt the stability of both regional and global commerce,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Kasabay nito, muling ipinagtanggol ni Duterte ang kampanya ng kanyang administrasyon kontra droga.

“The menace of illegal drug trade continues to endanger the very fabric of our societies,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Kabilang sa mga dumalo sa opening ceremony ay sina Vice President Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo; dating pangulo at ngayon ay Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada, dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.