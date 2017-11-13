Kilalang male celebrity nag-joke, boldyak sa bossing network By Ambet Nabus Bandera



NAKU, mga ka-BANDERA, mukhang hindi nga maganda ang pamamaalam ng isang kilalang personalidad sa isang TV network na kumabilang-bakod recently for his so-called “career growth.” Ang tsismis kasi, mukhang hindi umano makakatikim ng kahit anong promo o pagbanggit man lang sa kahit anong show ng nilayasang istasyon ang isang project kung saan kasama siya? Ayon pa sa tsika, hindi umano nagustuhan ng ilang executives ang style ni kilalang personalidad nang paglam-bing sa mga dating kasamahan sa network upang banggitin o i-promote ang nasabing project. Bukod daw kasi sa hindi man lang ito bumusina sa mga nakakataas na dati naman niyang mga bosing o katrabaho, meron pa raw itong mga pasaring o private jokes sa “lambing-request-text messages” niya na nakarating umano sa mga kinauukulan. Kaya kung nagtataka man nga-yon si kilalang personalidad dahil kahit ang mga close friends niya’y dedma sa kanyang “lambing,” mas dapat daw sigurong tanungin nito ang mga dati niyang bosing na na-offend sa kanyang private jokes.

