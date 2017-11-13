Sue Ramirez ipinahiya matapos daw bigyan ng VIP treatment sa LTO

“SO ganyan po ang LTO. Hahaha! Pag si Sue Ramirez shortcut, na-open ang close na computer! VIP si ate! Hahaha. Ang sambayanan tuloy nagalit, So pag artista VIP? Kapag lumang artista hindi.”

That was the message of one netizen sa photo niya where Sue was captured while inside the LTO office sa SM North EDSA. Marami ang nag-react dito.

“Porket artista dapat VIP? Ako nga nung buntis pumila pa din kc nakakahiya sa mga tao na pagkatagal tagal na sa pila. Pinapauna na ko pero sabi ko okay lang. Tawag dun decency.”

“Feeling entitled naman ang Sue! Sana kahit artista cya matuto din cyang mahiya sa mga pumila! Tigas ng mukha.”

‘Yan ang dalawa sa reaction na aming nabasa.

Based on the netizen’s post, parang nabuksan ang saradong computer para i-accommodate si Sue. That said, eh, di ang dapat sisihin ng netizens ay ang staff ng office na nagbigay ng special pri-vilege kay Sue.

Why gang up on Sue kung hindi naman niya hiningi ang VIP treatment at kusang ibinigay sa kanya?

q q q

Working with Venus Raj sa Business Flight, a magazine show now on its third season sa GMA News TV every Saturday ay natuto si Cristina Decena na magbasa ng Bible.

“Nagkasama kami sa room. Nagtataka ako kasi every mor-ning ay nagbabasa siya ng Bible. Lagi akong nakakakita ng Bible pero hindi ako nagbabasa.

“Pero ngayon, hindi ko masimulan ang araw ko hangga’t hindi ako nagbabasa ng verse of the day.

Kapag matutulog na ako gusto ko na 12 ng madaling-araw kasi meron na namang bagong verse of the day. Siya ang naglagay sa cellphone ko noon at ninanamnam ko lahat ng salita at kung minsan ‘yung pinagdadaanan ko sa buhay ay nakaka-relate ako sa verse of the day,” chika niya.

“Siya ang nagbigay sa akin ng in God’s perfect time para ma-realize ko na napakaimportante pala na magbasa ng Bible,” dagdag pa niya.

sue ramirez“Maraming bagay akong natutunan sa kanya. Dahil binuksan niya ang isip ko sa pagpapatawad at pagmamahal,” pahabol pa ng businesswoman.