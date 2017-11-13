Enzo payag makatrabaho uli ang ex-gf: Ok lang, may pinagsamahan naman kami ni Louise!

SA nakaraang presscon ng Pusong Ligaw Ikalawang Yugto ay tinanong si Enzo Pineda bilang si Rafa kung hindi siya bina-bash ng Sofiego fans dahil nga siya ang thirdwheel sa loveteam nina Sofia Andres (Vida) at Diego Loyzaga (Potpot).

“So far, wala naman. Saka I always see their fans lalo na sa taping kapag bumibisita sa kanila, they’re very nice to me. And I’m so happy na nagugustuhan ng viewers ‘yung performance ko and it’s all work lang naman and I really appreciate na tanggap nila ako,” sabi ng binata.

Maganda ang chemistry nina Enzo at Sofia kaya sa book 2 ay sila na ang magka-loveteam at lalabas na si Diego naman ang ka-triangle dahil naghiwalay na sila ng dalaga sa kuwento. May mga supporters na rin ang dalawa kaya masaya si Enzo na maski paano ay napapansin na rin siya sa Pusong Ligaw.

Samantala, nabanggit ng aktor na kapag may rehearsal sila ay mas gusto niya na solo siyang nagbabasa ng script, ayaw niya ng may kabatuhan, “Gusto ko kung ano ‘yung ibibigay ko, natural (acting), kung anuman ‘yung pumasok na feeling, emosyon, go with the flow,” paliwanag niya.

“I’m very happy! For me, I’m just doing what I love, ac-ting. I’m just really blessed na nabigyan ako ng show. Ho-nestly, kahit nu’ng bago pa ako, hindi ko in-expect na magkakaroon ako ng ganito klaseng show. Para sa akin, kahit maliit lang na acting job, okay lang sa akin. But it just happened na nabigyan ako ng pagkakataon, tamang timing. I’m here and I’m very happy,” saad nito.

Ang ex-girlfriend ni Enzo na si Louise delos Reyes ay nasa ABS-CBN na rin at kasama sa aksyon seryeng FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano kaya natanong kung okay silang magkatrabaho sa susunod na project.

“I haven’t seen her for the longest time. I heard na she’s here na, I’m very happy for her. Working with her? Yeah, why not? I’m very open. Past is past, at may pinagsamahan naman kami and ‘til now, we’re friends,” paliwanag ni Enzjo.

Inamin ng binata na may karelasyon siya ngayon na hindi taga-industriya, “And I think it’s nice to have somebody outside showbiz, because it’s different. You get to talk to somebody na iba yung work, iba ‘yung genre, you get to learn something new from that person.”