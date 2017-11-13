‘Buong Pusong MaGMAhalan Ngayong Pasko ng GMA pampa-good vibes



PUNUMPUNO ng puso at pampa-good vibes ang 2017 Christmas Station ID ng GMA, ang “Buong Pusong MaGMAhalan Ngayong Pasko.”

Ipinaaalala lamang ng Kapuso Network ngayong Yuletide season ang kapangyarihan ng pagtulong sa kapwa kahit sa maliit na paraan, basta’t ito’y nanggagaling sa puso.

Unang napanood ang Kapuso Christmas ID noong Nov. 6 after Super Ma’am, kung saan makikita ang series of heart-warming scenes kasama ang mga ordinaryong mga Pinoy na nakatanggap ng sorpresa mula sa mga Kapuso stars.

Ayon sa mga GMA News pillars na sina Mel Tiangco at Mike Enriquez, kakaibang experience ang ginawa nila this year. “It’s always heart-warming to be with our televiewers. Kapag nasa 24 Oras, kapag nasa Magpakailanman ako, hindi ko sila nakakadaupang-palad. Pero ngayong kasama natin sila, I feel their warmth,” sabi ni Mel.

“Masarap talagang magbigay ng kasiyahan, lalo na kapag Pasko. Masarap talagang magbigay, period,” ayon naman kay Mike.

Hindi rin nagpahuli ang mga host ng longest-running noontime show na Eat Bulaga sa pagbibigay ng sorpresa mga solid Dabarkads. “Kakaiba ito dahil kahit na lagi naming ginagawa ito sa pagsugod sa bara-ngay, kakaiba ito kasi si lola, 105 years old na! Ang daming kuwento!” ani Joey de Leon.

“Kami po’y nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kasama sa GMA dahil binigyan kami ng pagkakataong makasama sila,” sey naman ni Tito Sotto.

GMA News pillar Jessica Soho, along with fellow Kapuso personalities, including Primetime Queen Marian Rivera went to share the love with the true heroes in the classroom. Ani Jessica, “Kailangang pasalamatan natin sila every chance we get dahil napakadakila ng ating mga teacher.”

Marami na ang na-LSS sa Kapuso Christmas 2017 theme song na “Magmahalan Nang Buong-Puso,” performed by Kapuso artists Alden Richards, Mikee Quintos, Nar Cabico, Maricris Garcia, Aicelle Santos, and Julie Anne San Jose. The jingle was written by BJ Camaya, Rexy Jolly Conopio, and Jann Lopez while music was composed by Len Calvo.

Naging trending topic din ang launching nito sa bansa (worldwide) gamit ang hashtag na #BuongPusongMaGMAhalan, reaching over a million views online and still counting.

Marvin Parilla lauded the Network on Twitter for doing a great job, “Meaningful Christmas station ID ‘coz that’s what it should be. The season of love and giving. Kudos! Husay!”

Komento naman ng Facebook user na si Nina Pineda, “Most of the scenes brought tears [to] my eyes. Indeed, it is not just giving material things that matters most. The Kapuso stars spent time and spread love and joy to people from all walks of life. Galing ng concept.

Panoorin ang full version ng Kapuso 2017 Christmas Station ID sa www.gmanetwork.com/ entertainment.