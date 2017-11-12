Tumbok Karera Tips, November 12, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Sotogrande; TUMBOK – (3) Tapster; LONGSHOT – (1) Sheltex Magic

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) El Debarge; TUMBOK – (5) Speedmatic; LONGSHOT – (2) Sweet Luck

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Shukriya; TUMBOK – (1) Smokin Saturday; LONGSHOT – (2) Brilliance/Already Fiesty

Race 4 : PATOK – (8) Electric Youth; TUMBOK – (10) Golden Kingdom; LONGSHOT – (7) Exhilarated

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Hitting Spree/Sakima; TUMBOK – (5) Atomicseventynine; LONGSHOT – (3) She’s Incredible

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Shoo In; TUMBOK – (1) Niccole Girl; LONGSHOT – (6) Morning Breeze

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Cerveza Rosas; TUMBOK – (2) Secret Affair; LONGSHOT – (1) Golden Hands

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Papsut; TUMBOK – (3) Gintong Lawin; LONGSHOT – (6) Hidden Eagle

Race 9 : PATOK – (2) Salt And Pepper; TUMBOK – (3) Shining Vic; LONGSHOT – (1) Boxmeer

Race 10 :PATOK – (5) Our Meteor; TUMBOK – (4) Driven / Icon; LONGSHOT – (3) Piskante

Race 11 : PATOK – (3) Song Of Songs; TUMBOK – (4) Showtime; LONGSHOT – (2) Seni Seviyorum

Race 12 : PATOK – (3) Bite My Dust; TUMBOK – (1) Lakan; LONGSHOT – (2) Pinagtipunan

Race 13 : PATOK – (5) Anino; TUMBOK – (6) Lyra; LONGSHOT – (2) Sky Hook

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.