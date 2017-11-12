Kris, Joshua, Bimby imbitado sa kasal ni Anne, pero… By Ervin Santiago Bandera

HINDI pala makaka-attend ang Queen of All Media na si Kris Aquino sa kasal nina Anne Curtis at Erwan Heussaff ngayong araw sa New Zealand. Isang social media follower ni Kris ang nagtanong kung bakit basa New York siya ngayon at wala sa wedding ni Anne na kilala ring malapit sa kanya. Tugon ni Tetay may prior commitment na raw siya, “I explained to Anne I had work commitments Saturday & Sunday. So disappointed to miss this-was so privileged & touched by her invitation for Kuya, Bimb & me.”

