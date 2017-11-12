Nadia: Hindi pakikiramay ang ginawa mo, gusto mo lang magpasikat!

FRIENDS of Isabel Granada were furious sa pagkalat ng picture ng aktres habang nasa kabaong.

Kalat na sa social media ang photo ni Isabel at nakiusap sina Chuckie Dreyfus, Bianca Lapus at Nadia Montenegro na itigil na ang pag-post nito.

“RESPETO NAMAN PO. Bawal po gumamit ng camera or cellphone para kunan ng photo si Isa. May panawagan na nakapaskil sa burol. Mahiya naman kayo!” wailed Chuckie.

Bianca asked that the public respect Isabel’s pagpanaw, “Sana wag naman po picturan yung mukha nya. Sana po irespect naman natin ang kahilingan ng kanyang Pamilya.

“Si mama guapa nga po hindi makalapit sa anak niya at ayaw niya makita sa ganong kalagayan pero kinakalat niyo pa.

“Respeto lng po pwede niyo naman makita ng personal eh pinagbigyan na nga kayo na makita sya eh.”

“Hindi pakikiramay ginawa mo! Gusto mo lang magpasikat! DO WHAT IS RIGHT EVEN WHEN NO ONE WATCHING!! Dahil Diyos nakakakita lahat nya!” tili naman ni Nadia Montenegro.

“Some of the comments saying they are fans of Isabel Granada and it’s okay to post her photo. You’re all saying from your point of view, how about from the point of view of Isabel’s family?

“They open the wake for the public for the fans to see her for the last time, and as they say there are signage’s there saying that no camera allowed and yet someone took a picture of her. How disrespectful right?

“If you are truly a fan and you can’t visit her at Santuario, you can’t do anything but to pray for her. And the least you can do is to respect the family’s request. Not because she’s an artist you can do that to her.

Paano kung kayo ang namatayan at pinost ang picture sa social media? Tsk. Some people nowadays don’t know what privacy and respect,” said one fan.

Oo nga naman. May pakiusap ang pamilya ng namatayan pero hindi n’yo pa rin pinagbigyan. Eh, mga bastos nga kayo.