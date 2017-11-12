Coco pinaaga ang Pasko ng mga bata sa Children’s Medical Center By Alex Brosas Bandera

CHRISTMAS in November. That’s what Philippine Children’s Medical Center patients in Quezon City experienced nang binisita sila ni Coco Martin para magbigay ng maagang regalo. As it is, tila naging tradisyon na ang pagbibigay ni Coco ng blessings sa mga kabataan kapag dumadating ang kanyang birthday which is Nov. 1. As posted by friend Eric John Salut, walang dudang ang daming napaligayang bata ni Coco kasama ang ilang kaibigan na members ng Ang Probinsyano, the undisputed number one teleserye sa buong bansa. Sobra kaming na-touch sa isang bagets na nasa wheelchair na nakita naming kinakausap ni Coco. Si Coco lang yata ang celebrity na alam naming napakatindi ng malasakit sa mga bata. Panay ang tulong niya sa kabataan by giving them school supplies during class opening. Bumibisita rin siya sa mga hospital for kids. We will never be surprised kung maging big hit ang MMFF movie niyang “Ang Panday” na pinaghirapan niyang idirek para mapasaya ang mga bagets sa Pasko. For sure ay dudumugin ito. Mabuhay ka, Coco Martin!!!

